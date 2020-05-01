Left Menu
Delhi HC directs Tihar to file status report on Covid-19 patients inside jail

Delhi high court on Friday sought a status report from Tihar jail authority on if there are any COVID-19 infected patients within the jail premises.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:31 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Friday sought a status report from Tihar Jail authorities if there are any Covid-19 infected patients, if any within the jail premises. While hearing an interim bail plea of a 62-year-old woman convict related to dowry death case, the court also sought detail on whether social distancing norms are being maintained within the jail premises.

Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Yogesh Khanna, while asking for details, also directed the Tihar Jail to obtain the opinion of the doctor whether it is considered necessary that the appellant be taken to another hospital for her examination or treatment. The court also sought status reports with the medical reports of the appellant while issuing notice to state on the plea seeking interim bail on medical ground.

The appellant is serving a life sentence in the dowry death case of her daughter-in-law who died of burn injuries. She was taken into custody after conviction one and a half years ago. She sought interim bail on health grounds, including BP, thyroid and heart ailment. The bench slated the matter for May 8 for the next date of hearing. (ANI)

