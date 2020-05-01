Left Menu
Returnees have to go for 14 days mandatory quarantine, says Odisha govt

Odisha government has said that those who return to the state will have to go for mandatory 14 days quarantine.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha government has said that those who return to the state will have to go for mandatory 14 days quarantine. "The returnees shall undergo a mandatory period of quarantine for 14 days or duration as decided by Health authorities. For urban areas, home quarantine is the preferred option. Wherever the home quarantine is not feasible, the returnee will be quarantined in an institutional quarantine facility arranged by the Urban Local Body," said a press release from the Information and Public Relations Department of state government.

It said the returnee may also opt for paid quarantine in a hotel/lodge identified for the purpose by the Quarantine Authority. "The expenditure for such paid quarantine shall be borne by the returnee. The Quarantine Authority for the rural areas with the assistance of local health authorities will asses the health status of the returnee and direct institutional quarantine. However, in cases of pregnant and lactating women, children, students, professionals, persons of LGBT Community and physically and mentally challenged, preference will be given to home quarantine," the release said.

The government has worked out the detailed operational plan for the return of Odias stranded in other states due to lockdown for the fight against COVID-19. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has urged all the returnees to register their names with return details in the required web portal and follow the norms of quarantine in the interest of their own health and health of the people in general.

The government has designated a state coordinator who shall coordinate with other states regarding the inter-state movement of stranded persons, the press release added. (ANI)

