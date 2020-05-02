Delhi Govt sends 40 buses to Kota to ferry stranded students

Delhi Government on Saturday sent 40 buses to bring back its students from Kota, Rajasthan who are stuck there due to lockdown, said Delhi Transport Minister. Taking to Twitter, Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister posted some pictures from Kashmere Gate where officials travelling in the buses were being briefed.

"Delhi Govt is sending 40 buses to bring back its students from Kota Rajasthan who have been stuck there due to lockdown. Last-minute briefing of officials accompanying the buses going on at Kashmere Gate," he tweeted. The move comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday gave the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)