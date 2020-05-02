Left Menu
U.S. Soccer scores victory in equal pay suit with women's team players

Updated: 02-05-2020 06:16 IST
The U.S. women's soccer team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United States Soccer Federation. Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ruled in favor of U.S. Soccer, dismissing players' claims that they were under paid in comparison with the men's national team.

"The WNT (Women's National Team) has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court said in its summary judgment. The judge, however, also ruled that players' claims they do not receive equal treatment as the men when it comes to travel, training, housing and other areas could proceed.

The trial date is set for June 16. Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said that they plan to appeal the decision.

"We are shocked and disappointed," said Levinson. "We will not give up our hard work for equal pay. "We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender."

U.S. Soccer did not have an immediate comment. Players had been seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act.

The women's national team beat Netherlands to claim its fourth World Cup title last summer, as the stadium rang with chants of, "Equal Pay, Equal Pay," catapulting its players into the spotlight. Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who on Thursday appeared with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a livestreamed event tweeted: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY."

Forward Tobin Heath wrote on social media: "This team never gives up and we're not going to start now." The U.S national team's long-running feud with U.S. Soccer has been a very public and bitter battle with athletes and celebrities, from Billie Jean King to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallying around the women's cause.

Last month U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned over language used in a court filing suggesting women possess less ability than men when it comes to soccer. The language prompted an on-field protest by players, who wore their warmup jerseys inside out to obscure the U.S. Soccer logo prior to a game, and a critical response from several of the team's commercial sponsors.

