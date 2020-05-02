Karnataka reports 3 deaths, 12 new COVID-19 cases last 24 hours

Three deaths and 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the 24 hours in Karnataka, said the state Health Department on Saturday. According to the Health Department, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the State is now 601. 271 patients have either been cured or discharged. The virus has killed 25 people so far in the State.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 37,776, including 26,535 active cases. So far, 10,017 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,223 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)