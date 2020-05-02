Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Anant Manohar Badar to Kerala HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:33 IST
SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Anant Manohar Badar to Kerala HC
Born on August 10, 1961, Justice Badar was elevated as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 3, 2014. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Bombay High Court Judge Justice Anant Manohar Badar to the Kerala High Court. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, took the decision in a meeting held on April 27.

Born on August 10, 1961, Justice Badar was elevated as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 3, 2014. He has previously served as an Additional District and Sessions Judge at Akola and Wardha, as a Member of the Industrial Tribunal at Nagpur and as a Principal District and Sessions Judge at Pune. Justice Badar has also held the post of Registrar (Vigilance) at the Registry of Bombay High Court prior to his elevation as a high court judge.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

New York's Cuomo warns against 'blindly' reopening states

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday pushed back against what he called premature demands that he reopen the state, saying he knew people were struggling without jobs but that more understanding of the coronavirus was needed.As govern...

Pak records highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan on Saturday registered its highest single day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,952 new infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 18,770, officials said. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to ...

West Bengal reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As many as 70 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, said the State Health Department on Saturday.Though 70 more have confirmed positive for coronavirus, 45 patients have been di...

Betel leaf farmers in Lucknow incurring losses due to lockdown

Betel leaf farmers, here are incurring losses as they are unable to sell their products during the nationwide lockdown in wake of COVID-19. Betel leaves are decaying in the field as their demand has stopped and they can not be stored. It is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020