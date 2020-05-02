SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Anant Manohar Badar to Kerala HC

SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Anant Manohar Badar to Kerala HCPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:33 IST
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Bombay High Court Judge Justice Anant Manohar Badar to the Kerala High Court. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, took the decision in a meeting held on April 27.
Born on August 10, 1961, Justice Badar was elevated as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 3, 2014. He has previously served as an Additional District and Sessions Judge at Akola and Wardha, as a Member of the Industrial Tribunal at Nagpur and as a Principal District and Sessions Judge at Pune. Justice Badar has also held the post of Registrar (Vigilance) at the Registry of Bombay High Court prior to his elevation as a high court judge.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bombay High Court
- SA Bobde
- Kerala High Court
- Akola
- Pune
- Nagpur
- Industrial Tribunal
- Wardha
ALSO READ
180 people in Pune made to sit for 4 hours for defying lockdown norms
Panchayati Raj Divas: Pune woman sarpanch interacts with PM
Kerala High Court stays for two months state government's order for salary cut for its employees in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
'Summer camp atmosphere' for COVID-19 kids at Pune hospital
3 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune, district toll reaches 95