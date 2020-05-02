231 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, State's total count stands at 2,757

Tamil Nadu reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,757 in the state, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department informed in a media bulletin. There are 1,314 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, a total of 1,341 people have been discharged following treatment and 29 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state. As many as 35, 418 people are put under Home quarantine and 1,39,490 samples have been tested so far.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)