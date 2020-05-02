Assam opens its borders to northeastern States except Sikkim from Sunday morning
Assam government has decided to open its borders with all northeastern states except for Sikkim from Sunday morning so that the people can come from these States.
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "The government has decided to open its border to all our northeastern regional States except Sikkim from tomorrow morning so that the people of Assam, who are temporarily stranded there, can return without any obstructions."
According to the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as of now, there are 43 cases of COVID-19 in Assam till now including the 111 foreign nationals. 32 patients have been cured, migrated or discharged and one person has died so far in the State. (ANI)
