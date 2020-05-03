Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: IAF salutes COVID-19 warriors, starts flypast from Srinagar's Dal Lake

The Indian Air Force conducted a fly-past over Dal Lake in Srinagar early on Sunday to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all other frontline COVID-19 warriors.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-05-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 09:01 IST
J-K: IAF salutes COVID-19 warriors, starts flypast from Srinagar's Dal Lake
A visual from Dal Lake in Srinagar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force conducted a fly-past over Dal Lake in Srinagar early on Sunday to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all other frontline COVID-19 warriors. According to the IAF officials, two C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport took off from Srinagar on Sunday morning and will fly all the way to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

These planes would also be carrying medical supplies to be delivered at an airbase. The armed forces will be organising multiple events like flypast by fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram, and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat.

The helicopters from IAF and Indian Navy shall be showering flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. A number of choppers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out shower flower petals over the Police War Memorial and Delhi hospitals too. The aerial salute to corona warriors is planned over Delhi between 1000-1030 hrs.

"Fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will be flying over the Rajpath and will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents from rooftops," said the statement. This flying activity is combined along with the training activity of IAF and opportunity flight for transport aircraft and helicopters, which are involved in moving supplies related to the COVID-19 task.

"The list of hospitals include AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, and Army Hospital R&R," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Similarly, the Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) shall move ships in formations at sea at select locations while Army bands shall visit COVID hospitals and play tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the warriors.

The activities would be in honour of COVID-19 warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media and policemen, who continue to serve the country amid COVID-19 crisis, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: League on track for the full season; Biden backs U.S. women's team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.U.S. Soccer scores victory in equal pay suit with womens team playersThe U.S. womens soccer teams claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United...

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793; Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496 RKIThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 793 to 162,496, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI fo...

People News Roundup: Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashionEven Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is...

Yediyurappa requests Maharashtra govt to release 6 TMC water in view of drought in North Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to release six TMC water from his states reservoirs to rivers in Karnataka to meet acute drinking water shortage in North Karnataka. Yediyurappa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020