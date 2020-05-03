Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF headquarters closed till Tuesday after staff tests positive for COVID-19

After a staff of the Special Director General (SDG) tested COVID-19 positive, the CRPF DG has ordered the closure of the headquarters till Tuesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:44 IST
CRPF headquarters closed till Tuesday after staff tests positive for COVID-19
A visual of the CRPF office building in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After a staff of the Special Director General (SDG) tested COVID-19 positive, the CRPF DG has ordered the closure of the headquarters till Tuesday morning. CRPF is already fighting with COVID-19 as one of its battalions has 122 confirmed coronavirus cases.

CRPF has also sent its 40 staff including an SDG rank officer, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), who were working from the CRPF headquarters in Delhi for home quarantine. "As one corona positive case has been detected in the Directorate, the entire building of the Directorate General will be subjected to disinfection by the Government notified agency, keeping in view with protocols and directions of MoHFW. Accordingly, the Directorate General, CRPF office will remain closed till Tuesday morning, i.e., 05th morning May 2020," said the CRPF in its order.

"Hence, all officers and men working in the Directorate General, CRPF, are requested not to come to the office and work from home till then. They should remain available to their seniors on phone to respond to necessary emergencies. Those responsible for the collection, collation and dissemination of urgent communication may continue to do so by safe and secure means. All other activities including meetings scheduled for Monday stand postponed," says CRPF order, which has been released after DG AP Maheshwari's approval. The force officials have also started contact tracing of the staff who tested positive. According to sources, he was regularly coming to the office and met multiple people. His family has also been sent for quarantine and arrangements for their tests have been made.

The CRPF has asked its staff to work to activate higher frequency networks for communication as a backup. CRPF headquarters has the office of DG and other top officers along with a central control room, which gives 24/7 updates regarding all operations and other developments. This is not the first case in the CRPF. Apart from the 122 cases in one of its battalions, its Chief Medical Officer had also tested positive for the infection but then recovered from it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

MCA Apex Council member Sarnaik helps Maidan groundsmen

Mumbai Cricket Association MCA apwx council member Vihang Sarnaik has come in the aid of around 45 groundsmen, whose livelihood have been affected due to the countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Today, I tried my best t...

Suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital: Kejriwal.

Suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital Kejriwal....

Will expose surveys that portray bad picture about press freedom in India: Javadekar

Asserting that the media enjoys absolute freedom in India, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said we will expose those surveys that tend to portray a bad picture about press freedom in the country. On World P...

35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir; total stands at 701: Officials.

35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir total stands at 701 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020