'Hugely motivational', says PGIMER on floral salute

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Sunday appreciated the gesture of India Air Force to shower petals on corona warriors and said it is 'hugely motivational'. An Indian Air Force chopper showered flower petals on PGIMER to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting COVID-19.

"We appreciate the kind gesture. It's hugely motivational," said PGIMER Director Prof. Jagat Ram. Today in several parts of the country showers of flowers trailed down from the sky, as choppers flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients offering floral salutes to healthcare professionals and others in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

IAF choppers flew over various hospitals across different cities and showered them with flowers as a tribute to personnel for continuing to serve in such difficult times. The choppers were seen in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata and Patna among other locations.

An IAF chopper flew above a government hospital in Panchkula while a military band of the Indian Army band performed outside the hospital. The activities were part of the initiative by Defence Forces' to show solidarity of the frontline soldiers with the corona warriors who have been working tirelessly during these difficult times.(ANI)