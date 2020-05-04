Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia's military chief vows to root out army officials linked to spy scandal

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 00:40 IST
Colombia's military chief vows to root out army officials linked to spy scandal

The chief of Colombia's armed forces vowed on Sunday to get to the bottom of an ongoing scandal over spying on journalists, politicians and judges by what he described as rogue elements within the country's army.

In an interview with Reuters, General Luis Fernando Navarro said he was committed to finding and punishing those responsible for any hacking, which came to light in a January report by magazine Semana. The defense ministry on Friday announced the ouster of 11 unnamed military officials and the resignation of a general related to the scandal.

There have been repeated hacking scandals involving the Colombian military in recent years, including accusations negotiators at peace talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels were spied on. Previous investigations have not yet led to convictions.

"Colombia's intelligence system is under total and absolute control," Navarro said in a phone interview. Changes had been made to command structures and strict security protocols were implemented after the scandal came to light, he said. Illegal spying is not an institutional policy but reflects the individual actions of a few officials who have not just lost their jobs but could face jail time, Navarro said.

Semana published more details on Friday including the names of some alleged victims. It said more than 130 people, among them foreign and domestic journalists, had been hacked and information about their contacts, families and addresses collected. Semana said it had dozens of documents connected to the case and some of the units involved had received funding and equipment from a foreign intelligence agency.

Navarro would not confirm the alleged illegal use of foreign resources, saying only he was confident Colombia would continue receiving help to fight drug trafficking and armed groups. "The investigations have to move forward and find those responsible," he said.

"Our cooperation has to continue to be strong, we need it to combat transnational organized crime and we guarantee to our strategic allies that we are investigating, making decisions and any person who has gone outside the law will have to answer for it." The United States has long been Colombia's principal ally in the battle against guerrillas and drug trafficking gangs and intelligence has been key to attacks on rebel leadership and cocaine confiscations.

One of the alleged hacking victims is a former secretary of the presidency who worked closely with President Ivan Duque. Duque and his defense minister have rejected the alleged spying and said illegal conduct within the military will not be tolerated.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State prisoners agree to end riot in Syria jail

Imprisoned members of the Islamic State group rioted and took control of a prison in northeast Syria for several hours, until Kurdish-led authorities negotiated an end to the unrest Sunday. The riot began Saturday at a prison in the city of...

Former Indian Navy officer expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors in Hyderabad

Former officer of Indian Navy, Chari expressed gratitude towards the employees of Srikalahasti municipality, government hospital and police in recognition of their services to the society during the fight on COVID-19. Indian defence service...

South African union wins case on COVID-19 safety for miners

South Africas mining union said on Sunday it had won a court case against the government that will force authorities to impose strict guidelines on mining companies to protect workers against COVID-19. The union said in a statement on Faceb...

French coronavirus quarantine to spare travelers from Schengen area and UK

Travelers to France who arrive from a country in Europes Schengen open-border area or Britain will be exempt from a planned compulsory two-week quarantine, the French consulate in Britain said on Sunday. The new quarantine rules will apply ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020