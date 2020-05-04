Former Indian Navy officer expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors in Chittoor

Former officer of Indian Navy, Chari expressed gratitude towards the employees of Srikalahasti municipality, government hospital and police in recognition of their services to the society during the fight on COVID-19. Indian defence services held "Fly Past" program on Sunday to express solidarity with the front line warriors. In connection with the same program, Chari felicitated the municipal and paramedical staff.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Air Force conducted a flypast of transport aircraft at Hussain Sagar in the afternoon and helicopters showered flower petals atop Gandhi Hospital. On Sunday, in several parts of the country showers of flowers trailed down from the sky, as choppers flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients offering floral salutes to healthcare professionals and others in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

IAF choppers flew over various hospitals across different cities and showered them with flowers as a tribute to personnel for continuing to serve in such difficult times.The choppers were seen in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata and Patna among other locations. (ANI)