50 pc of non-essential shops, except those in red zones, to remain open in U'khand

As coronavirus-induced lockdown continues, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh has directed all the District Magistrates (DMs) that public transports will remain suspended and 50 per cent of non-essential shops will remain open in urban body areas, except in red zone districts.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-05-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 08:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As coronavirus-induced lockdown continues, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh has directed all the District Magistrates (DMs) that public transports will remain suspended and 50 per cent of non-essential shops will remain open in urban body areas, except in red zone districts. "Public transport will be restricted and 50 per cent of non-essential shops will remain open in urban body areas except red zone districts. While essential shops will remain open, barber, saloon, parlour and restaurants will remain closed," Singh said in an order to all DMs.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Crime and Law and Order Ashok Kumar has directed district officials to ensure strict compliance of social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines during the lockdown.He said that wearing masks in public places will be mandatory and social distancing should be maintained among customers at shops. Moreover, a driver and two passengers will be allowed in four-wheelers, except in red zones.Strict legal action should be initiated against those who misuse the exemption granted during the lockdown and those who roam unnecessarily and violate the lockdown. A lawsuit can also be registered, Kumar said. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. (ANI)

