After CRPF, BSF closes 2 floors of its headquarters as staff tests COVID-19 positive

After CRPF closed its headquarters in Delhi, Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday decided to close its two floors after a staff tested COVID-19 positive. "A head constable of BSF working in BSF Force Headquarters Block 10 CGO complex, has been found COVID-19 positive late night on May 3. He last attended the office on Friday (May 1). He was working in the office on the second floor of BSF Headquarter. All persons came in his contact have been identified and quarantined. They will also be tested for COVID 19. Offices on first and second floors of FHQ have been closed as a precaution," BSF said.

The force headquarters was already closed as a special precautionary measure. "Prior to the detection of the case on Friday, as a special precautionary measure, BSF Force Headquarters was closed early by 4 pm. All attending staff vacated offices and the entire office complex was thoroughly sanitised with prescribed solutions of disinfectants. For Saturday and Sunday -- May 2 and 3, the Force Headquarters was closed. No staff other than the security personnel and the control room members in limited numbers worked in the headquarter," BSF said.

The disinfection of the complete BSF Headquarters will be done again in the afternoon today in light of the latest COVID-19 positive case. Identification of secondary and tertiary contacts as per protocol is being carried out. All protocols are being followed, BSF stated.

After a staff of a Special Director General (SDG) tested COVID-19 positive, CRPF DG had ordered to close the headquarters till Tuesday morning. CRPF is already battling against COVID-19 as its one battalion has 122 COVID-19 patients. CRPF has also sent its 40 staff, including a SDG rank officer, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) who were working from CRPF headquarters in Delhi, to home quarantine.

"As one corona positive case has been detected in the directorate, the entire building of the Directorate General will be subjected to disinfection by the government notified agency, keeping in view with protocols and directions of MoHFW. Accordingly, the Directorate General, CRPF office will remain closed till Tuesday morning," CRPF said in its order. "Hence all officers and men working in Directorate General, CRPF are requested not to come to the office and work from home till then. They should remain available to their seniors on phone to respond to necessary emergencies. Those responsible for collection collation and dissemination of urgent communication may continue to do so by safe and secure means. All other activities including Monday meeting scheduled for Monday stand postponed," the CRPF order said which was released after DG AP Maheshwari's approval. (ANI)