Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sending samples to 23 labs in city for quick COVID-19 test results: Delhi govt to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:48 IST
Sending samples to 23 labs in city for quick COVID-19 test results: Delhi govt to HC

The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Monday that to get faster results of coronavirus tests, it was sending samples to 23 labs -- 13 private and 10 public sector -- in the national capital. Taking note of the submission made by the Delhi government, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad disposed of a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to ensure swift testing of coronavirus or COVID-19 and declaration of results within 48 hours.

The court said nothing remained in the plea, moved by a lawyer, in view of the steps taken by the Delhi government. Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam also informed the bench that it was decided not to send samples to the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) in Noida where the testing process was slow leading to increase in pendency.  The Delhi government placed before the bench an order issued by the Health and Family Department in which it was observed that there was considerable pendency at NIB, Noida which was "hindering effective containment of the disease.

The department's order directed its officials not to send any sample to NIB, Noida for testing and the samples shall now be sent to government and private labs to ensure the results are received within a day. The submissions were made in response to the PIL by Rakesh Malhotra who contended that swift testing and declaration of results was necessary to identify the coronavirus patients in time and prevent community spreading of COVID-19.

He had referred to news reports which claimed that delay in testing was affecting contact tracing..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Australia to pour $190 million into hydrogen projects and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Australia to pour 190 million into hydrogen projectsThe Australian government on Monday set aside A300 million 191 million to jumpstart hydrogen projects with the help of low-cost financ...

Tajikistan reports first coronavirus death

The Central Asian nation of Tajikistan has reported its first coronavirus death. The Health Ministry of the ex-Soviet country that borders Afghanistan to the north said on Monday that three people infected with coronavirus have died.Tajikis...

Dubai Expo 2020 world's fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Dubais Expo 2020 worlds fair will be postponed to October 1, 2021, over the new coronavirus pandemic, a Paris-based body behind the events said Monday. The announcement by the Bureau International des Expositions came just hours after polic...

Hairdressers, stores reopen as Spain's coronavirus daily death toll falls

Hairdressers, ironmongers, and other shops tentatively opened for business on Monday as Spain began a four-phase plan to reopen the country by the end of June, while the 24-hour death tally from coronavirus stayed under 200 for the second d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020