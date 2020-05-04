Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU prof seeks in court registration of FIR on attack on students in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:01 IST
JNU prof seeks in court registration of FIR on attack on students in Jan

A Delhi court has agreed to hear on May 5 a plea filed by a JNU professor seeking registration of FIR in a case related to attack on students and teachers on the campus on January 5. The court decided to hear the matter on Tuesday on an early hearing plea by filed by Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during the attack by masked people inside the campus.

Sen said the lodging of FIR was urgent as investigation could take place only if the case is registered. The court had in February directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to file an action taken report (ATR) in the matter.

The petition, filed by Sen, sought lodging of FIR into 'wanton acts of violence' suffered by Sen at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. It said Sen had to approach the court on account of inaction on the part of the police authorities despite "clear and cogent" facts and underlying material placed by her before the investigating agency.

On January 5, masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students'' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Senior Union ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman had condemned the violence..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hairdressers, stores reopen as Spain's coronavirus daily death toll falls

Hairdressers, ironmongers, and other shops tentatively opened for business on Monday as Spain began a four-phase plan to reopen the country by the end of June, while the 24-hour death tally from coronavirus stayed under 200 for the second d...

HC directs Delhi govt to ensure COVID-19 results get declared within 48 hrs

The Delhi High Court directed the AAP government here on Monday to ensure that coronavirus samples sent to the accredited labs are processed swiftly and the results declared within 24-48 hours. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium...

Srinagar mayor, others advised home quarantine after corporator's brother tests positive

The entire top brass of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, including the mayor, have been asked to go on home quarantine after the brother of a corporator tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday. The corporator had ...

3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara

Three CRPF personnel were killed on Monday in a militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.&#160; The attackers opened fire on a CPRF naka party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, they sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020