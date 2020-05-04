Left Menu
Will seal areas, withdraw relaxations if social distancing not followed: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government will seal areas and withdraw relaxations in places where social distancing is not being followed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:37 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government will seal areas and withdraw relaxations in places where social distancing is not being followed. This came after social distancing norms were flouted by people at several liquor stores in the national capital. Liquors shops opened today after 40 days in several parts of country including red zones.

"According to the Centre's guidelines, we have given relaxations. Today, I am pained. I saw people gathered in front of shops in some places and they were not following social distancing. This is not correct. If we got to know about social distancing not being followed at some places, then we will seal the areas and withdraw relaxations," Kejriwal said in a digital press conference here. "We will take strict action in the interest of the people. Till when we will live in lockdown. Shop owners will have to take the responsibility, if the norms of social distancing are violated outside their shop then the shop will be shut," he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow social distancing. "After 1.5 months lockdown, the Centre has given some relaxations from today. Very few relaxations are given in red zones. The whole of Delhi has been kept in the red zone by the Central government. Without people's support, the government cannot beat coronavirus," Kejriwal said.

"People of Delhi have defeated dengue. Now, we have to beat corona. Do you want to live in lockdown forever? Lockdown will end if beat corona," he said. Kejriwal appealed to the people to do three things - wear masks when they step outdoors, practice social distancing and sanitize/wash their hands frequently. "If we take care of these three things, then we will not be infected with coronavirus," he said. (ANI)

