Brazil attorney general seeks to hear ministers' testimony regarding possible crimes by president

Brazil attorney general seeks to hear ministers' testimony regarding possible crimes by presidentReuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 01:39 IST
Brazil's attorney general has asked the Supreme Court for permission to hear the testimony of three cabinet-level ministers in Brazil regarding possible crimes committed by President Jair Bolsonaro, it said on Monday.
In April, Brazil's popular justice minister, Sergio Moro, resigned and accused Bolsonaro of firing the federal police chief in a bid to appoint an ally to the position and meddle in sensitive investigations.
