Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese government to manage mobile networks ahead of new tender

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:21 IST
Lebanese government to manage mobile networks ahead of new tender

Lebanon's government will take back management of the country's two state-owned mobile phone networks after the latest contracts expired, and plans to prepare a new tender within three months.

Lebanon has only two service providers, Alfa and Touch, which bring in a huge chunk of revenues for the heavily-indebted state. The networks have been run respectively by Egypt's OTMT since 2009 and Kuwait's Zain Group since 2004, with the contracts repeatedly renewed. A tender for new contracts to manage the mobile and data operators will be ready within three months, Telecom Minister Talal Hawat said in a tweet on Tuesday after a cabinet session. The ministry will run the networks in the meantime.

Since it took office in January, Lebanon's government has grappled with a financial and economic crisis on a scale the country has never seen. The state, which defaulted on its sovereign debt in March for the first time, has signed a request for IMF assistance. The crisis has slashed more than half the value of the local currency, sent prices skyrocketing and fuelled unrest.

In protests that erupted against the political elite late last year, one of the many grievances was over phone bills, which are some of the most costly in the region. A parliamentary committee called last year for a probe into the telecoms duopoly.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nationwide tally up by record, Minister says nation may remember pandemic as 'blessing in disguise'

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases rose by a record 3,900 on Tuesday and the death toll topped the 1,500-mark with nearly 200 more fatalities, even as the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said fighting coronavirus is no rocket scienc...

ESL One Cologne to go on without fans; Melbourne off

ESL One Cologne 2020 will go on this summer without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Tuesday. Additionally, IEM Melbourne, which was scheduled for August, will not be held this year.We have ...

Tweet against Rahul Gandhi: Rajasthan HC stays FIR against BJP president Nadda

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday stayed an FIR lodged against national BJP president J P Nadda in connection with a tweet by the partys IT department incharge Amit Malviya against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complaint was lodged...

Jharkhand govt launches 3 schemes to spike man-days for MGNREGA to help returnee migrant workers

With thousands of migrant workers returnig to the state amid coronavirus outbreak, the Jharkhand government has launched three schemes to generate 25 crore man-days for MGNREGA to enable the workers earn wages as well as bring in a long-ter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020