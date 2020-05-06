U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg recovering after gallbladder treatment

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has had a series of health scares, underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday and is "resting comfortably," a court spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg, 87, had a gallstone that had caused an infection and was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. Ginsburg is expected to participate in the court's oral arguments on Wednesday remotely from the hospital.