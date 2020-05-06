Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA's SoPs adequate to ensure no risk in bringing back stranded citizens from abroad: Alphons

Former Union tourism minister and BJP MP KJ Alphons on Wednesday hit out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for questioning the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for bringing back Indians from foreign nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:21 IST
MHA's SoPs adequate to ensure no risk in bringing back stranded citizens from abroad: Alphons
BJP MP KJ Alphons (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Former Union tourism minister and BJP MP KJ Alphons on Wednesday hit out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for questioning the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for bringing back Indians from foreign nations.

Commenting on Kerala Chief Minister's statement that bringing Indians back from foreign nations without proper testing of COVID-19 is dangerous, Alphons said that India is taking every possible measure to ensure there is no risk involved. "The Central government has issued detailed SOPs on how to bring back Indian nationals stuck abroad. It's a four-page document. India would be doing thermo testing of everyone who will board the plane," added the senior leader.

The former Union minister said that the government is also dealing with issues like no COVID-19 test facilities in many nations from where Indians would be brought back. "COVID testing facility doesn't exist in many Gulf countries and if we test people, the results will take too much time to come. So, the Government of India has done the practical thing of thermo testing. In addition, when these people come back to their states they would be tested and quarantined for 14 days this is adequate SoP, " said Alphons.

He pointed out that Kerala Chief Minister was keen to get back people stranded in other countries. "But now that Centre is bringing them back, the Chief Minister has objections," said Alphons. "Kerala Chief Minister himself started registration of people stuck abroad with the NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs), agency that looks after foreign nationals. He actually started the process ten days back without giving people a clear picture. About 3.6 lakh Keralites are registered and they many thought they will be brought back. The Chief Minister should have told people that the state government is just collecting data and have no intention of bringing them back or at least said that they are consulting the Central government," added Alphons.

" There are lots of people who need critical care, those who need operations and there are women in advanced stage pregnancy and then there are those who have lost their jobs and want to come back. I am told 1.6 lakh people applied to come back through various embassies," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi military says 3 rockets strike near Baghdad airport

Three Katyusha rockets struck near the military sector of the Baghdad airport early on Wednesday but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said. The attack came hours ahead of a parliament session that will vote on the proposed governmen...

93k Ujjwala beneficiaries in U'khand get money in their accounts for free LPG refills

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has transferred money directly to the accounts of 93,000 PMUY beneficiaries in Uttarakhand to help them get three free refills of LPG under the Pradhan Mantri Gharib Kalyan package. PMUY beneficiari...

Australia's Rachael Haynes open for flexible batting position in ODI squad

Australia Womens vice-captain Rachael Haynes on Wednesday said that she is willing to take any role required for the Aussies ODI squad at the 50 over World Cup next year. In the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year, the 33-year-old cricke...

Fire breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market, 36 fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department saidThe call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020