Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes charge as Public Accounts Committee Chairman

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took charge as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament in Delhi amid countrywide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:10 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes charge as Public Accounts Committee Chairman
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took charge as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament in Delhi amid countrywide COVID-19 lockdown. He was appointed as the Chairperson of the Committee for the term beginning on May 1, 2020, and ending on April 30, 2021.

Chowdhury is the only member from Congress in the PAC from the House. As per a press release from Lok Sabha Secretariat, the appointment was made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

While the PAC has 15 members from the lower house, it has seven members from Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha members in the committee from BJP include -- Jayant Sinha, Ajay (Teni) Misra, Sudheer Gupta, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Satya Pal Singh, Subhash Chandra Baheria, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Jagdambika Pal and Ram Kripal Yadav.

The members from other parties include T R Baalu, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Balashowry Vallabbhaneni and Bhartruhari Mahtab. The members appointed from Rajya Sabha to the PAC are Rajeev Chandrasekhar, C M Ramesh, Naresh Gujral, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Bhupender Yadav. Two seats have been kept vacant.

The functions of the Committee, include the examination of accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by Parliament for the expenditure of the Government of India, the annual financial accounts of the government and such other accounts laid before the House as the Committee may think fit. (ANI)

