ED files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor in Yes Bank case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:49 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges, in a special court here. Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank, was arrested by the ED on March 8 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He is accused of sanctioning loans to certain firms against kickbacks. Among other things, the central probe agency is investigating Rs 600 crore received by a company allegedly controlled by Kapoor, his wife and three daughters from an entity linked to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

Kapoor and his family members allegedly got benefits worth Rs 4,300 crore through the companies controlled by them as kickbacks for sanctioning huge loans, the ED has alleged. He is also accused of receiving bribes for going easy on recovery of loans given to some big corporate groups which had turned into non-performing assets (NPAs).

