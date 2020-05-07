Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU offers more aid, membership to Balkans in riposte to China, Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:38 IST
EU offers more aid, membership to Balkans in riposte to China, Russia

The European Union's 27 leaders on Wednesday gave their "unequivocal support" for the six Balkan countries to eventually become members of the bloc and offered them more financial support as Brussels seeks to check Chinese largesse. The EU says it has not been given enough credit for the 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) it is providing, an amount officials said outweighs medical supplies Beijing and Moscow sent to Serbia and Bosnia in the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit, planned for the Croatian capital Zagreb 20 years after the first-ever EU-Balkan gathering, took place by video, linking the heads of Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia with the 27 EU leaders. Still scarred by 1990s wars, all six countries aspire to join the EU, though the response to the COVID-19 disease dominated discussions on Wednesday.

"The EU once again reaffirms its unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans," the leaders of EU institutions and EU governments said in a final declaration, a reference to future membership once reforms are undertaken. The leaders promised a "robust economic and investment plan" for the Balkans to help recover from the coronavirus crisis on top of the 3.3 billion euros.

China and Russia flew doctors and medical supplies to Bosnia and Serbia in March to help halt spreading of the coronavirus at a time when the EU's initial response was slow. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who at the time publicly thanked President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people, said on Wednesday in a statement that he was grateful for EU help.

Asked by reporters after the summit if Balkan leaders should show more praise for the European Union, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said: "their objective is the European Union and this summit is helping them to go in the right direction." The final summit declaration also demanded that Balkan countries follow EU foreign policy objectives, a veiled reference to concerns about countries aligning themselves too closely to Russia and China, which the EU says does not offer the same path towards becoming prosperous democracies.

"The EU reiterates its calls on all partners to progress towards full alignment with EU foreign policy positions, notably on issues where major common interests are at stake, and to act accordingly," the summit declaration said. BATTLE FOR INFLUENCE

After years of neglect, the six countries now have the attention of EU governments, who have been worried about Chinese and Russian influence in the region for several years and a slide towards authoritarianism, corruption, and organized crime. U.S. democracy watchdog group Freedom House said in a report this week that Serbia and Montenegro could no longer be classed as developing democracies but rather "hybrid regimes" without proper checks and balances on executive power.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned in November that if the EU did not do more, "others will". On Wednesday, summit chair European Council President Charles Michel said the EU needed to be more active in the region. The Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, praised Russia last month, criticizing Brussels for initially limiting exports of medical aid to non-EU members, although he later softened his language.

"This Zagreb summit sends a strong message — EU 27 are committed to the region," Michel said. In March, North Macedonia and Albania won approval to start EU membership talks after a two-year delay, helping to counter a sense in the region that hopes of joining the bloc were fading.

To add to the problems, five EU countries do not recognize Kosovo's independence, including Spain. At the summit, all leaders appeared against neutral backgrounds to avoid insignia that one EU official said "would make the video conference difficult" as lingering diplomatic tensions mean nationalist symbols could cause offense.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyft revenue surprises with 23% rise, 'on path to profitability' despite coronavirus

Lyft Inc on Wednesday surprised investors with higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable as the U.S. coronavirus lockdown batters the economy.The first-quarter results offer a fir...

"Empires & Puzzles" powers Zynga's quarterly beat, lockdowns lift forecast

Zynga Inc raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday after topping analysts estimates for quarterly bookings, as users spent more time playing games like Empires Puzzles while sheltering at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile game ...

Bundesliga plans May 15 restart after government gives green light

Germanys Bundesliga says it plans to re-start on May 15, making it the first of Europes top soccer leagues to get under way following the novel coronavirus stoppage, after being given the green light by the government on Wednesday.The gover...

Colombia readies new state of emergency to ease pain of virus lockdown

Colombias government on Wednesday said it was preparing to declare a second state of emergency to support sectors of the economy that will remain shut down for an extended period to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020