DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 7

THURSDAY, MAY 7

** LONDON – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets opposition parties to discuss Britain's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. ** WELLINGTON - New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivers a pre-budget speech at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce. ** MADRID - Spain's economy minster Nadia Calvino and science minister Pedro Duque address parliament's economy and science commissions - 1300 GMT. ZAGREB - EU heads of state or government and leaders of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Kosovo meet in Croatia to discuss EU accession (final day). BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks before the German parliament meets to discuss coronavirus measures - 1100 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - IMF spokesman Gerry Rice holds a regular news conference to discuss the International Monetary Fund's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its economic impact - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS - Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, debates the EU-Western Balkans Summit videoconference of May 6, 2020 and the support to the Western Balkans in tackling COVID-19 with EU lawmakers - 1000 GMT. DUBLIN - Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney addresses Brexit in parliament - 1230 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on the EU's response to fighting cybercriminals that are exploiting the coronavirus crisis at a Bruegel event - 1000 GMT BEIJING - The EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis will hold a virtual press conference on EU-China relations, in light of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the EU and China (May 6), and Europe Day (May 9). - 0300 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for economic affairs Valdis Dombrovskis participates in the World Economic Forum videoconference on the EU's Green Deal. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for economic and financial affairs Paolo Gentiloni speaks in online edition of the annual "the state of the Union conference," organised by the European University Institute.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 8

** BRUSSELS – Video conference of the Eurogroup meeting. ** FLORENCE - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and European Council President Charles Michel among speakers at conference in Florence focusing on economic effects of coronavirus crisis - 0800 GMT.

DUBLIN - Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney to dicuss challenges now facing the EU, including the response to C​OVID-19 inside the Union and trade negotiations with the UK. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a wreath laying ceremony at Berlin´s Neue Wache memorial marking the end of World War II. - 0900 GMT BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers hold video conference on the EU's response to the coronavirus epidemic - 1300 GMT GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red Crescent Day.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 9

MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 ** BRUSSELS - Video conference of defence ministers meeting.

** BRUSSELS - Video conference of ministers of health. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal hold a video conference as a substitute for Shmygal's first official visit in Berlin, which has not taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SYDNEY - Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers a ministerial statement to the parliament outlining the economic and business impacts from the new coronavirus crisis. GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 ** BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement package.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni speaks in online seminar on a green recovery for Europe. - 1300 GMT ** BERLIN - Germany´s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds news conference on tax estimates in Berlin. - 1300 GMT ** BERLIN, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS - Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms speaks on the challenges that the covid-19 crisis brings for cohesion and the Commission’s plans in that regard at an event organised by EPC - 1000 GMT. WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 15 ** BRUSSELS - Video conference of foreign affairs ministers. ** BRUSSELS - Video conference of ministers responsible for industry and the internal market.

GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 16

LISBON – 8th anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 BURUNDI - Referendum Election.

GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 GLOBAL - International Museum Day. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 ** BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a summit with South Korea.

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 22

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to June 5). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 8

Nur-Sultan – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

LUXEMBOURG - European foreign affairs minister meet in Luxembourg. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 16

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

