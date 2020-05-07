Left Menu
Haryana gives automated approvals to industries

Haryana government is steadfast in providing employment and boost to the economy of the State for which automated approvals are being given at the portal https

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:04 IST
Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government is steadfast in providing employment and boost to the economy of the State for which automated approvals are being given at the portal https://saralharyana.gov.in/ and so far 19,626 units have been approved and 11,21,287 workers have been allowed to work. This information was given by Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora during a video conference with representatives of various industrial units of the state and representatives of enterprise organizations.

She said that as per the new guidelines by the Union Home Ministry, the auto acceptance has been activated with effect from May 4 and out of 7,338 applications, 4,89,182 workers have been allowed to work in industries, out of which 3,02,084 workers of 4,164 units will work in urban areas and 1,84,098 workers from 3174 units will work in rural areas, as per an official statement. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked the representatives of the industrial organizations to open the industries while adhering to the guidelines of standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Central government and the State government so as to protect workers from the coronavirus.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary, Industries, AK Singh said that to cope up with the present financial crunch arisen due to COVID-19, the state has started "Haryana MSME Revivable Interest Benefit Scheme." HSIIDC Managing Director Anurag Aggarwal said that the state government welcomes entrepreneurs and investors with an open mind to establish industries in the state.

Also, owing to the pandemic COVID-19, the state intends to render cooperation to establish the units of multinational companies in the state which were earlier based in China. He told the representatives of various industrial units and enterprises that if a multinational company wants to shift its base from China to Haryana, then the company will be fully supported by the Haryana government. During the meeting, officials of various industrial units and representatives of enterprise organisations expressed gratitude to the Haryana government and state officials for reopening the industrial establishments under SOPs. (ANI)

