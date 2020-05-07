Vizag gas tragedy: Andhra Pradesh govt to lift neutralizer from Daman

Andhra Pradesh government will airlift Para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) chemical from Daman to neutralize the gas leakage in Visakhapatnam plant, Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday. "500 kg of Para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) chemical will be airlifted from Daman by Andhra Pradesh government for neutralising the gas leakage in Visakhapatnam plant," Kumar said.

On the request of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered chemical companies to send chemical to Daman. "After the request of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave the orders to chemical companies in Vapi to send the chemical by road to Daman," Kumar said.

On Thursday morning, a gas leakage at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam killed 11 people including children. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each to the families of the deceased in the gas leak incident. (ANI)