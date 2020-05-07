Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 132

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand today taking the state tally to 132. "All the positive cases are from Palamu district. They had returned from Chhatisgarh. 37 persons have been cured and discharged in the state while 3 persons have died due to COVID-19," Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

A total of 52,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 15,267 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 35,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,783 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)