FIR against former Punjab DGP in 29-year-old case
An FIR has been registered against former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:24 IST
An FIR has been registered against former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. The case has been registered under Sections 364, 201, 344, 330, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mataur Police Station.
Multani's brother lodged the complaint against Saini, who was then Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Diwakar Sharma, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police, said: "Today morning at 4 am, Sumedh Singh Saini, former DGP of Punjab, along with two other persons tried to enter Himachal Pradesh from Swarghat area. They were travelling from Mohali and were sent back as they did not have a pass." (ANI)
