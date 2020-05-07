Left Menu
After Vizag gas tragedy, Jharkhand to issue advisory to factories

After a major gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, Jharkhand Disaster Management Department has decided to issue an advisory to factories in the state, asking them to provide details about the safety measures taken by them.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:19 IST
Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After a major gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, Jharkhand Disaster Management Department has decided to issue an advisory to factories in the state, asking them to provide details about the safety measures taken by them. "All companies and factories will be issued an advisory. According to which, they will have to provide detail of safety measures being taken by them. It will also ensure that they are following all norms so that any possible tragedy can be averted," said Minister for Disaster Management Banna Gupta.

Banna has claimed that the Disaster Management Department is fully prepared for any emergency. "The NDRF team in Ranchi is always in alert mode with modernised equipment. It has a specialised chemical and biological teams to deal with any kind of leakage and emergency situations," he added.

The State government has also proposed establishing a Disaster Management Authority with the state's Chief Minister as its president and the Disaster Management Minister as its vice president. Under this authority, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be constituted like NDRF and volunteers will be trained at the district level to deal with any untoward situation. A detailed draft related to this has been finalised.

On Thursday morning, a gas leakage at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam killed 11 people including children. (ANI)

