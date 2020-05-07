Norway and Britain negotiators in Brexit talks Thursday -Norway Foreign Ministry

Norway and Britain negotiators in Brexit talks Thursday -Norway Foreign MinistryReuters | Oslo | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:01 IST
Chief negotiators from Norway and Britain met for the first time since Britain's exit from the European Union to discuss the future relationship of the two countries, Norway's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"Britain is one of our most important trading partners and the government wants to maintain as tight a relationship as possible between our two countries also after Brexit," Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.
Norway is a not a member of the EU. Representatives from Iceland and Liechtenstein which, like Norway, are members of the European Free Trade Association(EFTA) also participated in the meeting, which took place via video, the ministry said.
