Ukraine wants to finish talks with IMF next week - finance ministry

Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Thursday the government planned to complete talks with the International Monetary Fund about a new loan next week. The IMF said today earlier that it had shifted its discussions with Ukraine to providing an 18-month Standby Arrangement instead of a more conditional three-year Extended Fund Facility to allow the government more room to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the near term.

The size of the program for the respective periods remains unchanged, the ministry said in a statement without further details.