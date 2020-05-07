Left Menu
75-year-old arrested for sexual assault on minor in Andhra, booked under POCSO

A 75 year-old-man was arrested and booked under POCSO for attempting to rape a 6-year-old girl in Rangaraya Puram village of the district.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 75 year-old-man was arrested and booked under POCSO for attempting to rape a 6-year-old girl in Rangaraya Puram village of the district. The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused was arrested on Thursday evening.

Lakkavarapu Kota Sub Inspector Prayoga Murty told ANI that the accused 75-year-old Allipurapu Satyam is a resident of Rangaraya Puram village in Lakkavarapu Kota Mandal of Vizianagaram district. The police official said that on Wednesday evening at around 6 pm, he lured a girl next to his hut on the pretext of offering chocolates.

"When the girl aged around 6 years entered his hut, he started abusing her physically.A boy next door saw the old man and the girl and informed his mother immediately. She called the parents of the victim and others in the neighbourhood. They beat up the accused and called the police," he said. The police official said the girl was sent for medical examination.

A case of attempt to rape under various sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. The girl was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning. The police will produce the accused in the court in a day or two. (ANI)

