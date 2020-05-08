Left Menu
Railways has run 222 Shramik Special Trains for movement of stranded people so far: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Railways has run 222 Shramik Special Trains for movement of stranded persons, and more than 2.5 lakh people have made use of this facility so far.

08-05-2020
Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Railways has run 222 Shramik Special Trains for movement of stranded persons, and more than 2.5 lakh people have made use of this facility so far. Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA told reporters here at a press conference that, "The sequel in this series is now an attempt by the government to bring back the citizens trapped abroad in a phased manner. The arrangement for this travel is being carried out by non-scheduled commercial flights and navy ships, the process has commenced from May 7."

"According to the SOP issued for this type of travel, the Indians trapped abroad will get themselves registered with the Indian Embassy and High Commission. Pregnant women, students, people whose VISA is about to expire and medical emergency cases will be given priority," she added. Srivastava continued saying that the passengers will be screened before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.

"Civil Aviation and health protocols should be followed during the travel. All the passengers will have to give an undertaking stating that they will be kept under mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days, at their own expenses," said Srivastava. On reaching the destination, everyone will be undergoing the medical check-up and they will have to register themselves on Aarogya Setu app, she added.

"If a person is found symptomatic, he or she would be taken to the medical facility while others will be taken to the institutional quarantine for 14 days. After that they will be again tested for COVID-19," said Srivastava. "Similarly, many foreigners, green-card or OCI holders and Indians who want to return to other countries due to several reasons, travel arrangements have been made for them if the respective countries allow them to enter," she added.

An Inter-Ministerial Coordination Committee has been made for the successful implementation of the SOPs, Health Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Home Ministry, Military Affairs Department, Civil Aviation Ministry and senior officials of Air India, Srivastava informed. "INS Jalashwa has reached Maldives and it will return with 700 passengers including children and women. It will leave from there today and it is likely to reach Kochi on May 10," she added. (ANI)

Trump says will be tested for coronavirus daily after military aide tests positive

US President Donald Trump has decided that he will be tested daily for the coronavirus after one of his valets tested positive for the deadly disease. A military aide of Trump, whom the White House officials described as a personal valet, t...

EU project at stake if recovery fund not agreed soon, Gentiloni says

The European Union is at a crossroads and risks falling apart if governments do not quickly agree on a new fund to sustain the blocs economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.W...

30 more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 823: Officials.

30 more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 823 Officials....

British coastguards rescue more than 120 migrants in Channel

British coastguards rescued more than 120 migrants trying to cross the English Channel on seven small boats, French maritime authorities said on Friday. The rescue took place in the night from Thursday to Friday, a spokesman for the Maritim...
