BMC reduces employees strength to 75 per cent in offices to maintain social distancing

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday amended its earlier order so as to reduce employees strength to 75 per cent to maintain social distancing in its offices in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday amended its earlier order so as to reduce employees strength to 75 per cent to maintain social distancing in its offices in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In its order dated April 30, BMC mandated 100 per cent attendance for all its employees in offices and on-field, with some relaxation to people over 55 years of age and people with medical conditions.

All staff over the age of 55 years are advised to either work from home or work in the office and not go on the field, the Corporation had said. "People in the medical department, including doctors, nursing staff and paramedics over the age of 55 years with co-morbidities are advised to stay home for two weeks," read the order dated April 30. (ANI)

