Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. chief justice puts hold on disclosure of Russia investigation materials

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:36 IST
U.S. chief justice puts hold on disclosure of Russia investigation materials

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday put a temporary hold on the disclosure to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee of grand jury material redacted from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. The block will remain in place while the court considers what action to take. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in March that the materials had to be disclosed to the House Judiciary Committee and refused to put that decision on hold. The appeals court said the materials had to be handed over by May 11 if the Supreme Court did not intervene.

The committee's lawyers have until May 18 to file their response to the Justice Department's request to block the materials being immediately handed over, Roberts' brief order said. The Supreme Court on Tuesday is scheduled to hear another showdown between Trump and the House, this time over committee subpoenas seeking his financial documents from his accounting firm and two banks. On the same day, the court is also weighing an attempt by a New York grand jury to obtain Trump's tax returns and related materials.

The court has a 5-4 conservative majority that includes two Trump appointees. In the Mueller-related case, the appeals court in March upheld an Oct. 25 ruling by Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell against the administration's bid to keep the redacted material secret.

The circuit court backed Howell's decision to direct the administration to comply with a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee for the material blacked out of Mueller's report. The court agreed with Howell's decision that the House, in its impeachment investigation of Trump last year, was engaged in a judicial proceeding exempt from secrecy rules that typically shield grand jury materials from disclosure. Trump's administration has refused to comply with various House subpoenas for documents and testimony in a power struggle between the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF Technical Committee recommends less foreign players in ISL, I-League games from next season

The Technical Committee of All India Football Federation on Friday recommended the implementation of the continental bodys rule on fielding foreign players in a domestic match from next year, reducing the number to four from five, a decisio...

NBA players skeptical over 'bubble' plans

A reported proposal to resume the NBA season by basing teams in a giant quarantined zone was met with skepticism by NBA players, ESPN reported on Friday. NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN that the idea of ...

Philips India investing Rs 300 cr, to hire 1,000 people: Official

Philips India is investing around Rs 300 crore in the expansion of its manufacturing facilities and has plans to hire around 1,000 people as part of that initiative, a top company official said. The company is expanding its manufacturing fa...

Team of Army, IAF personnel rescue helicopter crew in daring ops in Sikkim

In a daring operation, a joint team of Indian Air Force and the Army on Friday rescued six crew members of an Mi-17 military helicopter from a snow-capped mountain at an altitude of 15,500 feet in North Sikkim, officials said. The Mi-17 med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020