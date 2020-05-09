Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

As many as 12 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive of coronavirus on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 01:48 IST
ITBP reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 12 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive of coronavirus on Friday. "All the 12 new COVID-19 cases are in Delhi. Meanwhile, four personnel have been admitted at AIIMS Jhajjar, Haryana and two have been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi," according to an official statement issued by the ITBP.

As per the latest update, the number of coronavirus patients admitted at CAPF Referral Hospital, Greater Noida is -- 88 from ITBP, 15 from BSF and 1 each from CISF and CRPF. The statement also read that the three people who were found infected with coronavirus after contact tracing are now stable.

A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 16,540 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Queen tells Britain 'never give up' in tribute to WW2 generation

Queen Elizabeth led tributes to veterans of World War Two recalling the never give up, never despair message of Victory in Europe Day 75 years ago as the coronavirus damped commemorations for the end of the war on the continent.In a rare te...

Japan, faced with criticism, scrambles to do more coronavirus testing

The Japanese government, under fire for a limited number of coronavirus tests conducted, eased access to such tests on Friday and indicated that a new test supplementing the currently dominant polymerase chain reaction PCR test could be app...

France's coronavirus daily death toll rises again

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose 243 to 26,230 on Friday, a higher daily death toll than the previous day when it stood at 178. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of people in...

White House's Birx to take key role in coronavirus drug distribution

U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will have a leading role in how the first drug to demonstrate a benefit in treating COVID-19 patients will be distributed to hospitals, the White House said on Friday. Birx, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020