Sub-Inspector, 4 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon
A Police Sub-Inspector lost his life and four Naxals were killed during an encounter with security forces near Pardhoni village here.ANI | Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-05-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 09:25 IST
A Police Sub-Inspector lost his life and four Naxals were killed during an encounter with security forces near Pardhoni village here. The encounter took place between district police and Naxals under the limits of Manpur police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday
Sub-inspector Shyam Kishore Sharma who was killed in the encounter was a resident of Surguja and was in charge of Madanwada Police station. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajnandgaon, GN Baghel, bodies of the four Naxals, one AK-47 rifle, one SLR weapon and two .315 bore rifles have been recovered.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajnandgaon Jitendra Shukla, the Naxals killed include two males and two females. There was a total bounty of Rs 15 lakh on them. (ANI)
