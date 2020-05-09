Left Menu
714 cops have tested positive for COVID-19 so far: Maharashtra Police

714 police officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, including 648 active cases, as per information provided by the State Police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-05-2020 12:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

714 police officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, including 648 active cases, as per information provided by the State Police. "So far, 61 officers have recovered after treatment; while five police officers succumbed to the lethal virus," it added.

There have been 194 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period, and 689 accused have been arrested for that. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 59,662, including 39,834 active cases of the virus.

Till now, 17,846 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,981 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health.(ANI)

