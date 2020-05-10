J-K Police arrests 2 JeM terror associates

Two JeM terror associates were arrested by Budgam police on Saturday and incriminating material was seized from them. "On May 8, while performing duty at the check post of Chadoora by Special Operations Group (SOG) Budgam, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 181 and 53 Rashtriya Rifles, a vehicle was apprehended in which incriminating material was recovered which included banned outfits, banned organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) posters, some cash and a cipher code sheet from the possession of the two people," said one of the police officials.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Lateef Koka and Sahil Manzoor Waza. The official also said, "Both the accused are involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists of JeM. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)." (ANI)