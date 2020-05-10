Economic activities need to be stepped up: Feedback from States to Centre

The Chief Secretaries of various states on Sunday told the Centre that although protection against COVID-19 is necessary, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner. Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, held a meeting through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health) of all states and union territories (UTs), during which the state's representatives shared the information regarding situation during the lockdown.

Gauba noted that more than 350 Shramik special trains have been run by Indian Railways, carrying 3.5 lakh migrant workers back to their native states and further requested the state governments to cooperate with railways in running of more such special trains. He also noted the cooperation of states on the return of Indians from foreign countries under the Vande Bharat mission.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised that movements of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be totally unhindered and stressed on the steps needed to be taken to facilitate and protect 'Corona Warriors'. India's COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected due to the infection so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated, according to the Ministry. The total number of active cases in the country, therefore, stands at 41,472. The death toll stands at 2,109. (ANI)