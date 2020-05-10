8 returnees from Gujarat test positive for COVID-19 in Shivamogga, K'taka
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Sunday informed that eight people who returned to the state from Gujarat have tested positive for COVID-19 in Shivamogga district.ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 14:52 IST
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Sunday informed that eight people who returned to the state from Gujarat have tested positive for COVID-19 in Shivamogga district. Shivamogga district is under the green zone category.
"Eight people who have returned from Ahmedabad, Gujarat have tested positive for COVID-19 in Shivamogga," said Eshwarappa. Last week, the district administration had asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far 794 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 386 cured or discharged cases and 30 deaths. (ANI)
