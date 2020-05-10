Operation Samudra Setu: INS Magar arrives at Male Port, to repatriate 200 Indians
INS Magar, the second naval ship of the Indian Navy's Operation Samudra Setu arrived at Male Port on Sunday.ANI | Male | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:28 IST
INS Magar, the second naval ship of the Indian Navy's Operation Samudra Setu arrived at Male Port on Sunday. INS Magar, an LST (L) designed for landing operations, had made all necessary logistic, medical and administrative preparations at the base port Kochi to accommodate civilians before setting sail towards the Maldives.
According to an official statement, the ship will evacuate about 200 citizens while ensuring all precautions related to COVID-19, including social distancing norms are followed. "An entirely separate section of the ship with essential facilities like food and washrooms has been prepared to accommodate the evacuees and a separate mess has been allotted for ladies, infants and senior citizens," it said.
Additional precautions have been taken by dividing the evacuees into groups to avoid crowding at common areas like dining hall and bathrooms. The first ship, INS Jalashwa reached Kochi harbour this morning with 698 Indian citizens. The ship had sailed from the Maldives on May 8 post-completion of all embarkation formalities.
The entire exercise is part of the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission for repatriation of Indian nationals from the Middle East and the Maldives in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. The Vande Bharat Mission was initiated to bring back around 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 Air India flights. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- INS Magar
- Kochi
- Indian Navy
- Indian
- Maldives
- Middle East
- Air India
- INS Jalashwa
ALSO READ
Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK at high risk from COVID-19: Survey
Ready to cooperate with Indian agencies: Chinese suppliers of rapid test kits
Indian Railways transports 25,588 tonnes of manure for Moradabad farmers
Indian-American lawyer Seema Nanda to step down as CEO of Democratic party
Australian Govt looking at travel exemptions for Indian cricket team's Test tour: Reports