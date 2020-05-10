Combating COVID-19: Recovery rate crosses 30 per cent in India

As India continues to combat the menace of COVID-19 pandemic, close to 20,000 people have recovered from the disease so far, taking the recovery rate to over 30 per cent. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 62,939 on Sunday of which 41,472 are active cases. 19,358 patients have recovered/migrated and 2,109 deaths have been reported so far.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that no case of COVID-19 has been reported from 10 States or Union Territories in the last 24 hours. After inspecting arrangements at a COVID care centre in the national capital in Mandoli area, he said: "No case of coronavirus has been reported from 10 States/UTs in the last 24 hours. The Central government has sent 72 lakh N95 masks and 36 lakh personal protective equipment kits to the States so far."

The Union Health Minister said that four States/Union Territories never reported any case of COVID-19. As per Dr Vardhan, there are 4,362 COVID-19 care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept.

Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases with 15,649 patients of which 3,800 have been cured or discharged while 779 people have succumbed to the virus. Gujarat has the second-highest number of the coronavirus positive cases in the country -- 5,233 -- including 2,091 patients cured or discharged and 472 deaths.

Delhi's count stands at 4,449 of which, 2,020 patients have recovered while 73 patients have succumbed to the virus. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 3,457 positive cases including 1,480 patients, who have recovered and discharged. The State has recorded 211 fatalities due to the virus so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, through video conference, with state Chief Ministers on Monday at 3 pm to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. "PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM," the PMO India tweeted.

The Prime Minister had earlier interacted with the Chief Ministers four times over the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing. The upcoming interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17.

Here are top COVID-19 related updates of the day from the country: 1. With 56 jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) testing COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of personnel infected from the virus has climbed to 156.

2. Karnataka on Sunday reported 59 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the State to 848, informed state Health Department. 3. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that seven new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in the state today, taking the total active cases to 20.

4. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused the state government of not preparing proper guidelines to bring back the people, who are stranded near Karnataka-Maharashtra border areas. 5. As many as 160 migrant workers staying at a quarantine facility in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Sunday, protested demanding COVID-19 testing and sanitisation facility after three people tested positive for the virus.

6. A total of 1,87,909 people have registered to come to Uttarakhand from other states amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday. 7. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday honoured the COVID-19 frontline warriors including sanitation workers, home guards, police and ASHA workers for their service in Bengaluru.

8. To prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19, the police in Bhopal made traffic violators sanitise currency notes before taking them as challan money. 9. A female teacher deputed on ration distribution duty in North Delhi area passed away due to COVID-19, the informed North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) official on Sunday.

10. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the most number of COVID-19 deaths have been reported from among the people who are 50 plus and the elderly. (ANI)