102 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh
Twelve new COVID-19 cases have been reported positive since last evening in Uttar Pradesh.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:49 IST
Twelve new COVID-19 cases have been reported positive since last evening in Uttar Pradesh. "The total number of positive cases in the State is now 3,467. The toll in the state stands at 79. 1,653 patients have recovered in the State," said the Health Department in a release.
A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- COVID
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases
COVID-19 count stands at 1955 in Uttar Pradesh
20 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh: BJP issues show-cause notice to two of its MLAs for violating party line
BJP, Uttar Pradesh CM should tell who is responsible for Bulandshahr killings, how many people have been arrested: Congress.