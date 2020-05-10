Left Menu
102 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

Twelve new COVID-19 cases have been reported positive since last evening in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:49 IST
There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.. Image Credit: ANI

Twelve new COVID-19 cases have been reported positive since last evening in Uttar Pradesh. "The total number of positive cases in the State is now 3,467. The toll in the state stands at 79. 1,653 patients have recovered in the State," said the Health Department in a release.

A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

