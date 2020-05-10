618 people held for violating safety restrictions in Kolkata
Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested 618 people for violating safety restrictions amid coronavirus-induced lockdown.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 23:04 IST
"618 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till 20:00 hours today. A total of 50 vehicles have been seized in the same period," said the Koltaka Police. (ANI)
