Nigeria: Troops damage Church building mistakenly during operation against bandits

Nigeria's Kaduna Government has said that during an operation against bandits in Chikun bushes that ammunitions aimed at the criminals partly damaged an Assemblies of God Church building in the state, according to a news report by Vanguard.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, "No civilian casualty was recorded in the incidence."

In a statement issued by the Commissioner yesterday, he said that Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has directed the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs to assess the situation and present a report so that the damage to the (Kaduna) church can be repaired.

Kaduna State Government has praised the Nigerian military for mounting successful operations against bandits in Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, and Birnin Gwari local government areas and other locations.

The government noted that the Air force operation which occurred on May 7 and May 8 was successful.

Samuel Aruwan said that the operation successfully neutralized many bandits in Chikun local government while working on other targets.

"During operations against bandits in a nearby location last Thursday, munitions aimed at the criminals partly damaged an Assemblies of God Church building in Kabarasha Village in Chikun local government. No civilian casualty was recorded in the incidence," Aruwan noted.

Samuel Aruwan also said that the overall success of the joint military operation will help boost the confidence of farmers to till their land and avert the peril of food insecurity and impoverishment of citizens that the impunity of the bandits may unleash.