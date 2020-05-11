Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC to transfer Tablighi leader Maulana Saad's case from Delhi Police to NIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:46 IST
Plea in HC to transfer Tablighi leader Maulana Saad's case from Delhi Police to NIA

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction for forthwith transfer from Delhi Police to NIA the investigation of a case lodged against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad for holding a congregation of the organisation's followers in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus. The petition, which was mentioned in the high court for urgent hearing and has been listed on May 13, said Delhi Police has failed to arrest the leader despite the lapse of considerable time.

Filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay, the plea sought direction to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police Commissioner to hand over the probe from the Crime Branch to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which should investigate the matter in a time bound manner and the probe be monitored by the high court. The plea, filed through advocate Yash Chaturvedi, alleged that “from media reports and evidence so far collected by Delhi Police Crime Branch, it is now axiomatic that Maulana Saad and his henchmen conspired to spread and transmit coronavirus in different parts of the country, with oblique and ulterior motive of causing massive deaths all over the country and thereby to derail the Government of India in preventing the deadly disease”.

Delhi Police's crime branch had on March 31 lodged an FIR against seven persons, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station here for holding a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat followers in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Enforcement Directorate has also filed a money laundering case against Saad, trusts links to the Jamaat and others.

The plea alleged that the acts of omission and commission of Saad and his associates/ Tabligi Jamaat constitute “terrorist acts/activities” as defined under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and claimed that the Delhi Police has failed to arrest the leader despite lapse of considerable time. “It is a matter of record that local police, that is, Crime Branch is found to have miserably failed in tracing out/apprehending/arresting Maulana Saad, despite lapse of considerable time and his photograph being published in electronic media.

“It is virtually impossible for Maulana Saad to hide himself for such a long time and that too in the capital of the country. Performance of Delhi Police has been pathetic from the very inception and outset. Failure of the Delhi police is explicit from the fact that despite there being lockdown and curfew like situation, Maulana Saad was able to arrange gathering of thousands of people belonging to Tabiligi Jamaat in the capital of India,” it claimed. It said people of Tablighi Jamaat have been spreading the deadly virus all over the country not only by defying the national lockdown, also by assaulting corona warriors who have been treating the patients.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's COVID-19 cases reach 134 after 8 more returnees from India test positive

Nepal reported 24 new coronavirus cases, including eight who returned from India, taking the total number of infections in the country to 134, authorities said on Monday. Nepal is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the ...

Dharavi COVID-19 cases rise by 57 to 916: BMC

Mumbais slum sprawl Dharavi onMonday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total casecount to 916, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMCofficial saidThe death toll stood at 29 so far in Dharavi, believedto be the biggest slum in Asi...

Sania wins Fed Cup Heart Award, donates prize money to CM's Relief Fund

Tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood. Sania won the award for AsiaOceania zone after securing a whopping 10,000 plus votes out of the ...

Excited children, anxious parents - Swiss go back to school

Thousands of Swiss children returned to school on Monday, many excited to be reunited with their classmates after a nearly two-month break due to the new coronavirus, although some parents had misgivings. Children at Genevas La Tour School ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020