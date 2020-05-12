Brazil launches military operations in the Amazon rainforest

Brazil launches military operations in the Amazon rainforestReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-05-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 01:34 IST
Vice President Hamilton Mourao said Brazil launched a military deployment to protect the Amazon rainforest on Monday, beginning with an operation to combat environmental destruction in the state of Rondonia near the Bolivian border.
President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree last week allowing the military to be deployed, repeating a move he made last year to send in the armed forces after forest fires and deforestation surged. This year troops are being sent in three months earlier than in 2019.
